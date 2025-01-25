“I went there with a blind friend, we sat through a movie together”

Irina Savelyeva, Almaty:

When I was 17, my parents were always either about to divorce or making up, and we, the children, were in constant fear: What was it gonna be tonight? Usually there was a "clarification.” We did not interfere, did not ask, we simply hid in the corners. Of course, they tried all sorts of magic tricks so that we would remain a family, like before.

I am the eldest, the beloved daughter of my father. One evening he invited me to Tselinny. We always had something of our own, my dad and I: we listened to music, read books, and discussed films. So I was not surprised. We watched Luchino Visconti's Rocco and His Brothers in Tselinny — a poignant film about love, death, rivalry and betrayal, about family relations, where it is difficult to understand why one is a hero and the other is an anti-hero, and why mothers still love their wayward sons. The film was difficult for me then, yet its plot was immediately to me: I could easily guess who among the brothers was good and who was bad. I knew whose side I was on. It was spring, everything was waking up, the evening smelled of warm grass, of rebirth and hope. Something was already beginning to bloom and the aroma spread along the streets. Dad suggested we walk home, and we walked, swallowing this wonderful spring air while debating about the film, about Rocco, his brothers, their mother, about how difficult it can be to remain yourself when life oppresses and breaks you, and how not everyone can do it. We talked about Luchino Visconti, what a subtle director he was, and how he created such a multi-layered and complex film.

When we got home, my dad said: “I need to talk to you.” I didn't understand right away, because we had just been walking and talking for half an hour, but we sat down on a bench near the house. That's how I found out that my father had another child and that he was leaving us. He had to leave. And we had already grown up, and so we needed to understand him.

There is no point in retelling the details of that conversation, it was very tense. I did not give up, explaining that we were certainly not adults yet. After all, I was the eldest. In the end, however, I went home alone.

That spring changed my life. Watching Rocco and His Brothers at Tselinny became a watershed for my family. It marked a watershed moment between the happiness of living with my father and this aching pain of living without a father.

I watched many movies in Tselinny. There, I had my first experience with [director Andrei] Tarkovsky. I saw Once Upon a Time in America. It was Milos Forman's Amadeus and Bob Fosse's Cabaret. Tselinny was a sacred spot for us then. But when I pass by the Tselinny building, my memory immediately runs to that spring, that evening. The last evening when my father belonged to me. Before there were "other" children that he had to go back to.

Every year or two, I rewatch Rocco and His Brothers. I probably watched it 20 times already. I am still trying to figure out why my father took me to see this particular movie as he had to make, perhaps, the most difficult decision in his life. It was difficult for him and tragic for me, because, from that moment on the chair next to mine, the one that belonged to my father, remained empty.