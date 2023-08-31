Asset Return Could Become an Opaque and Expensive Venture in Kazakhstan

Tokayev had said that asset return would have reversed the process of concentration of the country’s resources into the hands of a small elite, thus improving competition and the overall economic situation in the country.

The government had already formed a Commission to return domestic assets and a Commission to return foreign assets, in March and June 2022 respectively. The General Prosecutor’s Office was put in charge of these commissions.

Now, a new law signed by Tokayev on July 12 would lead to the formation of yet another structure to manage the billions that the government plans to return to the state coffers.

These assets will then be allocated to a special state fund, managed by yet another commission.

While the government builds up the legal and institutional infrastructure, the General Prosecutor has often told the press about its achievements in returning assets.

As of July 1, the General Prosecutor’s Office told Vlast it had recovered 860 billion tenge (equivalent to around $1.9 billion), “including [at least] $589 million from foreign countries”.

But the General Prosecutor’s Office said it could not make public all of the names of the people who held these assets and the specific accounts, factories, or plots of land that were returned to the state, pending the conclusion of the investigations.

It has only named so far a few members of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s family: Bolat Nazarbayev, Kairat Satybaldy, Timur Kulibayev, Kairat Boranbayev, and Kairat Sharipbayev.

The lack of detail is in direct contrast with Tokayev’s pledge to make the process transparent, in contrast to the opaque deals that led to the illegal withdrawal of these funds and assets in the first place. And experts have argued that the way the new law is written, it would open new avenues for opaque and selective asset grabbing.