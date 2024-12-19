Kazakhstan’s Pressure on Oil Majors Unlikely to Push Them Out

Environmental Damage

Kazakhstan’s local courts had filed the $4.4 billion claim after a 2022 inspection found several violations, including excessive storage limits of sulfur. The high concentration of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) is one of the main technical hurdles at the Kashagan field. Both because it is highly toxic and because it can be used, among others, in the manufacture of dyes, pesticides, polymers, and pharmaceuticals, H2S must be securely stored once it gets separated from the crude oil. Failure to properly handle H2S could result in both human and environmental hazard.

After the initial accusations, NCOC denied any wrongdoing. In March 2023, the ministry of ecology confirmed it had fined NCOC for allegedly improperly stocking H2S. The $4.4 billion fine was contested by the consortium and dismissed by a local court.

“From the perspective of NCOC, a fine of this size is absurd. More than an actual violation that would cause damage of this size, this looks like a hook to get some compensation. But obviously a figure of $5 billion is quite dramatic,” a London-based political consultant told Vlast on condition of anonymity.

In November 2023, however, the main partners in the consortium allegedly proposed a cash settlement of about $200 million. According to Bloomberg sources, the payment would be earmarked for social projects.

When it looked that the fine could be finally withdrawn in October 2024, the consortium allegedly proposed to settle with a $110 million payment over two years. Weeks later, a special appeals court reinstated the fine.