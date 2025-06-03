Kazakhstan’s Ex-Political Prisoners Endure Limited Freedoms

After a few months he was asked to resign from the hotel after a visit from the secret service. Then came the community service.

“I told the probation [officer] that I was being fired, that people were afraid to work with me, and that I needed to do something. They referred me to a branch of the local government]. They redirected me to a landscaping company, which assigned me to unpaid gardening work. I wrote a complaint saying that slave labor is prohibited in our country. But they answered that this was my punishment,” he said.

Because of potential public outrage about his treatment, after a few days, the authorities told Ilyashev to stop his landscaping work and “do it later.”

While he searched for a job, he continued to write requests and sought clarification from the court such as whether he could write books, publicly read poetry, or take part in theater productions. The court failed to clarify just how restricted his freedom was.

Ilyashev later appealed to the Commissioner of Human Rights Elvira Azimova who ruled that he has the right to provide for his family and that the prohibition should not apply to his profession.

According to Ilyashev, the local administration is generally lenient towards convicts, because they understand that people must eat.

“You might push people into radicalization if you deprive them of their livelihood,” Ilyashev said, arguing that Yensebek’s conditions could be harsher because he is convicted of extremism.

“The regime is learning. Every conviction kind of includes all the previous convictions. I said this to Temirlan. They try to remove you from social life and deprive you of financial support,” Ilyashev said.

Ilyashev’s restrictions have now mostly expired, except for a ban on social-political activities, which expires later this year.

“It’s a nuisance to me that I cannot be a member of the Kazakhstan Bar Association to represent people in court,” he said.